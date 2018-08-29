Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will be webcasting its corporate presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.

Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. EDT / 1:35 p.m. IST . Matt Young , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. EDT / 1:45 p.m. IST . Dan Swisher , president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of the webcast will be available for at least one week following the presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase and Defitelio (defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/products. For more information, please visit http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

