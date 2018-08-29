

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $299 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $550 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.8% to $3.28 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $550 Mln. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.28 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.355 - $3.365 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.52 Full year revenue guidance: $13.125 - $13.175 Bl



