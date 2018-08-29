

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $25.53 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $15.22 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.45 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $645.87 million from $568.29 million last year.



Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $29.45 Mln. vs. $16.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $645.87 Mln vs. $568.29 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12 to $0.15 Full year EPS guidance: $0.94 to $1.03



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX