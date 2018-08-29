Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL) (the "Company"), announced today a delay of the filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications for the financial year ended April 30, 2018 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). Due to the location of the Company's business operations in China, the change in the Company's auditors from Kreston GTA LLP to K.R. Margetson Ltd. in July of this year, and the pending sale of Creative Grace Limited, the Company's audit remains ongoing at this time. At this time, the Company has responded or is responding to certain additional information requested by the auditors. The Company intends to cooperate with the auditors and hopes to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible.

The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders, for as long as the Company remains in default, including the issuance of further bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release. A general cease trade order may be issued as a result of the Company's default status.

About China Keli Electric Company Ltd.

China Keli Electric Company Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and installation of electrical components and equipment, including pre-assembled mini substations, electrical controllers, pressurized and vacuumed switchgears and circuit breakers.

