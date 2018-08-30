The price of cryptocurrency Dash jumped more than 20% on Tuesday August 28th on the news of a partnership with KRIP phones. Is this news important? What does this mean for our Dash Price Forecast for 2018? Is Dash still on track to meet the forecasted Dash Price of 3000 USD in 2018? Here is the short answer to these questions: even if our forecast will not be met in 2018, there is a fair chance Dash will be moving to our forecast in 2019. That's because Dash cryptocurrency fired a strongly bullish signal for 2019 and beyond with the KRIP partnership. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...