Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - World Wide Inc. (the "Company" or "World Wide") today announces, with great sadness, that Harry Bregman, a member of its board of directors, has passed away due to illness. Harry was a prolific entrepreneur and financier and contributed to the success of many public companies over a 70-year career.

Yaron Conforti, CEO of World Wide commented, "Harry was actively advising World Wide in recent weeks, and he will be greatly missed by many in the investment industry. Harry was known for his exceptionally positive attitude and tremendous business acumen and he will be remembered for a wonderful life that touched so many people. May his memory be a blessing."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WORLD WIDE INC.

"Yaron Conforti"

Yaron Conforti

CEO, CFO, Secretary and Director

(416) 716-8181

