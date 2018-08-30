

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.5 percent spike in June.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.5 percent - exceeding expectations for 1.2 percent and down from 1.8 percent in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers tumbled 1.6 percent on year, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 1.5 percent jump a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX