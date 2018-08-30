

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, retreating almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,770-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm, with support expected from technology and oil stocks. The European and U.S. markets were higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials were offset by support from the energy companies and properties.



For the day, the index slid 8.69 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 2,769.29 after trading between 2,762.35 and 2,778.54. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 8.41 points or 0.56 percent to end at 1,489.29.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.36 percent, while China Construction Bank lost 0.72 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.49 percent, China Life added 0.22 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.15 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.99 percent, Gemdale climbed 1.35 percent, Poly Real Estate jumped 1.09 percent, China Vanke was up 0.13 percent and Bank of China and PetroChina were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 hitting fresh record closing highs - while the Dow reached its best closing level in nearly seven months.



The Dow added 60.55 points or 0.23 percent to 26,124.57, while the NASDAQ added 79.65 points or 0.99 percent to 8,109.69 and the S&P climbed 16.52 points or 0.57 percent to 2,914.04.



The tech-heavy NASDAQ benefited from notable gains by Amazon (AMZN) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) after Morgan Stanley raised its price targets for both stocks.



The continued strength also reflected optimism about renewed trade talks between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Canada rejoined the talks following reports of a preliminary trade deal with Mexico on Monday.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said GDP was revised up to 4.2 percent from the earlier reading of 4.1 percent. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in July.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday, lifted by official inventory data that showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. Crude oil futures for October delivery ended up $0.98 or 1.4 percent at $69.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest settlement so far this month.



