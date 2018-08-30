Available this year, Samsung's Q900FN TV delivers the best in QLED picture quality, design, smart features and now for the first time 8K resolution

During its press conference at IFA 2018, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will announce its foray into 8K with the unveiling of the Q900FN QLED 8K TV. Available in the U.S. starting October in an 85" size, the Q900FN will feature all the benefits of Samsung's flagship QLED line and several enhancements that bring 8K-quality images to life.

"At Samsung, we've worked tirelessly over the years to move the industry forward when it comes to premium picture quality, and the introduction of the Q900FN with 8K AI Upscaling is an integral component as we look to the future of displays," said Jongsuk Chu, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "We're thrilled to introduce the Q900FN to consumers and are confident that they will experience nothing short of brilliance in color, clarity and sound from our new 8K-capable models."

To achieve 8K-quality images, the Samsung Q900FN features Real 8K Resolution and is capable of4,000 nit peak brightness, a standard employed by many Hollywood studios. This feature allows the Q900FN to produce four times more pixels than a 4K UHD TV and 16 times more pixels than a full HD TV. Q HDR 8K, powered by HDR10+ technology, optimizes the TV's brightness levels and delivers the visual experience intended by creators. The Q900FN has already received the official HDR10+ logo certification.

Samsung's proprietary AI-powered 8K Upscaling technology enhances lower resolution content to 8K quality. Whether a viewer is watching content through a streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB or even mobile mirroring, the 8K Quantum Processor recognizes and upscales the content to appear in 8K quality. In addition, the Q900FN features Direct Full Array Elite for enhanced contrast and precise backlighting control, and as with all of our QLED models, it delivers 100% Color Volume so viewers can experience billions of shades of color for the purest color accuracy available to date.

The Q900FN features a slate of new functions that enable consumers to get the most from their TV, while maintaining the highest quality in picture and sound. For example, the TV recognizes and analyzes a number of connected entertainment devices like audio devices connected via optical cable with the One Remote, then automatically switches the TV's image source and audio output for an optimized viewing experience. Lifestyle features, such as Ambient Mode, have been enhanced to seamlessly blend the TV in the surrounding space and by showcasing beautiful images, weather, news and more on the screen. The One Invisible Connection, which comes standard at five meters and is also available in 15 meters, incorporates the optical cable and power into one thin cord, giving users more freedom to decide where and how they place the TV. Smart enhancements, such as SmartThings, further simplify the connected living experience, and the Universal Guide provides personalized recommendations to easily find live and OTT content on TV.

Samsung will showcase its latest television and audio announcements in its booth at IFA, located at the City Cube Berlin on Level 2.

*QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screen and HDR movies for television. * Specific date and model may vary by region/country.

