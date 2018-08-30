

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday for the eighth straight day after U.S. stocks extended their rally overnight amid optimism over trade-talks. In addition, a weaker yen lifted shares of exporters.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 116.58 points or 0.51 percent to 22,964.80, after touching a high of 23,032.17 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, while Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are adding 0.2 percent each.



Panasonic is down 0.6 percent after the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the company plans to move its European headquarters out of the UK to Amsterdam to avoid potential tax issues related to Brexit.



In the auto space, Toyota is rising 0.3 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is up 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent overnight.



Among the major gainers, Maruha Nichiro is gaining almost 4 percent, while Tokuyama Corp., Chiyoda Corp. and Yamaha Corp. are all rising more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Toho Co. is losing almost 2 percent, while Sumco Corp. is lower by more than 1 percent and Olympus is declining almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in July. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.5 percent spike in June.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks extended the recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 climbing to new record closing highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq benefited from notable gains by Amazon and Google parent Alphabet after Morgan Stanley raised its price targets for both stocks. Optimism about renewed trade talks between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico also boosted sentiment.



While the Nasdaq jumped 79.65 points or 1 percent to 8,109.69, the S&P 500 climbed 16.52 points or 0.6 percent to 2,914.04 and the S&P 500 rose 60.55 points or 0.2 percent to 26,124.57.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday following the release of a report showing a bigger than expected weekly drop in crude oil inventories. WTI crude for October delivery jumped $0.98 or 1.4 percent to $69.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



