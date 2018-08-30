

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - TPG Telecom Limited (TPM.AX) and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd or 'VHA' said that they entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which the companies have agreed a proposed merger of equals to establish a fully integrated telecommunications operator in Australia. The Merger will create a more effective challenger to Telstra and Optus, with an integrated fixed and mobile offering and a pro forma enterprise value of about A$15.0 billion. It is anticipated that the Merger will complete next year.



The Merger will be implemented via a TPG Scheme of Arrangement, with the new merged group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and renamed 'TPG Telecom Limited' or 'Merged Group' in conjunction with implementation of the Scheme.



Following completion of the Merger, TPG shareholders will own 49.9% of the equity of the Merged Group, with VHA shareholders owning the remaining 50.1%.



The Directors of TPG unanimously recommend that TPG shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding that the Merger is in the best interests of TPG shareholders.



David Teoh, current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of TPG, will be Chairman of the Merged Group.



Iñaki Berroeta, current Chief Executive Officer of VHA, will be the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Merged Group.



The Board of the Merged Group will comprise of the Chairman David Teoh, CEO Iñaki Berroeta, existing TPG directors Robert Millner and Shane Teoh, two nominees of Vodafone, two nominees of Hutchison Australia, and two new independent directors.



VHA is Australia's third largest mobile operator which is owned 50/50 by ultimate parent entities Vodafone Group Plc and Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited or 'HTAL' and has a mobilecustomer base of approximately 6.0 million subscribers as of June 2018.



TPG is an ASX listed Australian telecommunications provider with Australia's second largest fixed line residential subscriber base of over 1.9 million subscribers and a significant corporate, government and wholesale business.Separately, on or prior to implementation of the Merger, TPG intends to undertake a separation of its Singapore mobile business to its existing shareholders. The Singapore Separation will be undertaken by way of an in-specie distribution.



The Merged Group and TPG Singapore will enter into a commercial and transitional services arrangement in relation to certain services post transaction completion.



TPG shareholder ownership in the Merged Group will remain unchanged, whether or not the Singapore Separation proceeds.



TPG has commenced engagement with the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority in connection with the separation.



In parallel to the merger agreement, TPG and VHA have signed a separate Joint Venture Agreement. The scope of the joint venture is to acquire, hold and licence 3.6 GHz spectrum. The Government is auctioning 125 MHz of 3.6 GHz band spectrum, with the auction expected to commence in late November 2018.



Based on preliminary unaudited management accounts to 31 July 2018, TPG expects to report fiscal year 2018 revenue of about A$2.490 billion, EBITDA of about A$840 million and net debt of A$1.266 billion, ahead of previous guidance.



TPG will report its Fiscal year 2018 results on 18 September 2018.



