

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday with modest gains after U.S. stocks again closed at record highs overnight amid optimism that trade talks between the U.S. and Canada will help preserve the three-nation North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.



Comments by European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier that the bloc was prepared to offer Britain close ties even after Brexit also boosted investor sentiment.



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session amid optimism about the NAFTA trade talks. Merger news in the telecom sector and mostly upbeat local corporate earnings results also boosted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 12.00 points or 0.19 percent to 6,364.20, off a high of 6,373.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 14.60 points or 0.23 percent to 6,471.60.



Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom have announced a A$15 billion merger of equals in an effort to become a stronger challenger to bigger rivals Telstra and Optus. Shares of TPG Telecom are gaining almost 9 percent, while those of Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) are surging 44 percent. Rival Telstra's shares are rising almost 4 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is higher by 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent and Oil Search is up 0.2 percent, while Santos is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miners are weak after gold prices once again edged lower. Newcrest Mining is declining 0.7 percent and Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent.



The big four banks are mixed. Westpac is declining 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down 0.1 percent, while National Australia Bank is rising 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is edging up 0.1 percent.



Austal reported a full-year profit that more than doubled from last year, aided by U.S. Navy contracts. The shipbuilder's shares are advancing almost 1 percent.



Viva Energy Group's shares are up 0.4 percent after the newly-listed oil refiner announced a half-year profit that beat its prospectus forecast.



Ramsay Healthcare reported a nearly 21 percent fall in full-year profit on write-downs and restructuring costs. The private hospital operator's shares are losing almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will provide July numbers for building approvals, plus second-quarter figures for private capital expenditure.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7307, up from US$0.7303 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is rising for the eighth straight day after U.S. stocks extended their rally overnight amid optimism over the NAFTA trade-talks. In addition, a weaker yen lifted shares of exporters.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 116.58 points or 0.51 percent to 22,964.80, after touching a high of 23,032.17 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, while Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are adding 0.2 percent each.



Panasonic is down 0.6 percent after the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the company plans to move its European headquarters out of the UK to Amsterdam to avoid potential tax issues related to Brexit.



In the auto space, Toyota is rising 0.3 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is up 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent overnight.



Among the major gainers, Maruha Nichiro is gaining almost 4 percent, while Tokuyama Corp., Chiyoda Corp. and Yamaha Corp. are all rising more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Toho Co. is losing almost 2 percent, while Sumco Corp. is lower by more than 1 percent and Olympus is declining almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in July. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.5 percent spike in June.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher. Shanghai, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks extended the recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 climbing to new record closing highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq benefited from notable gains by Amazon and Google parent Alphabet after Morgan Stanley raised its price targets for both stocks. Optimism about renewed trade talks between the U.S., Canada and Mexico also boosted sentiment.



While the Nasdaq jumped 79.65 points or 1 percent to 8,109.69, the S&P 500 climbed 16.52 points or 0.6 percent to 2,914.04 and the S&P 500 rose 60.55 points or 0.2 percent to 26,124.57.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday following the release of a report showing a bigger than expected weekly drop in crude oil inventories. WTI crude for October delivery jumped $0.98 or 1.4 percent to $69.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX