

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp (NWSA, NWS) announced that its subsidiary Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com, has entered into an agreement to acquire Opcity, real estate technology platform that matches qualified home buyers and sellers with real estate professionals in real time, for $210 million.



After closing, Rubenstein will remain CEO of Opcity, reporting to O'Hara.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and approval by holders of the majority of Opcity shares.



