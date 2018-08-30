

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission or CFTC issued an Order filing and settling charges against BNP Paribas Securities Corp.for attempted manipulation of the ISDAFIX benchmark and requiring BNP Paribas to pay a $90 million civil monetary penalty. BNP Paribas' principal office is located in New York, New York.



The CFTC Order found that over a five-year period, beginning in or about May 2007 and continuing through at least August 2012, BNP Paribas attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, a global benchmark referenced in a range of interest rate products, to benefit BNP Paribas's derivatives positions in instruments such as cash-settled options on interest rate swaps and certain exotic structured products.



BNP Paribas's unlawful conduct involved multiple traders and included supervisors, the Order finds.



In addition to the $90 million civil monetary penalty, the Order requires BNP Paribas to cease and desist from further violations as charged, and take specified remedial steps, including measures to detect and deter trading intended to manipulate swap rates such as the USD ISDAFIX, to ensure the integrity and reliability of the Bank's benchmark submissions, and to improve related internal controls.



