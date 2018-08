WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Chief People Officer Gabrielle Toledano is on a leave of absence.



'Gaby previously asked to go on leave to spend time with her family, and we support that. The HR team has been sharing her responsibilities,' a Tesla spokesperson said.



Toledano becomes the latest Tesla executive to step away; in May, Doug Field, Tesla's senior vice president of engineering, took a leave of absence and eventually didn't return.



