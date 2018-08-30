

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence weakened further in August to the lowest level in a year, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The producer confidence index dropped to 5.9 in August from 6.3 in July.



Moreover, this was the lowest reading since August last year, when it marked 5.4.



Producers in the industry were slightly less positive about the order book and the expected activity in August than a month earlier.



Meanwhile, their assessment of the stocks of finished products was slightly more positive.



