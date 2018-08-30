



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Aug 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - We at Mazda Motor Corporation wish to express our sympathy and concern for all those affected by the heavy rains in western Japan in July 2018 and offer our sincere condolences to those who lost family and friends.Since the disaster, Mazda has worked closely with local communities and suppliers to ensure plant and administrative operations have minimal impact on safety and traffic conditions in affected areas.Now that the outlook for parts supply, commuting and other factors has improved, Mazda will return to normal operations. Production will return to pre-disaster levels at Ujina Plants Nos.1 and 2 in Hiroshima and Hofu Plants Nos. 1 and 2 in Yamaguchi from September 10.As we resume normal operations, we will continue efforts to minimize the impact of commuting and logistics operations on the transportation network and ensure that government- and community-led relief efforts are not impeded. We continue to place the highest priority on the recovery of the region, and will keep working in close cooperation with local communities and suppliers.As a local company in the Hiroshima area, Mazda will continue promoting initiatives aimed at contributing to a swift recovery as well as providing necessities and personnel support to affected areas.Changes to plant operation plans following heavy rains of July 2018http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MAZDAChangesPlantOperation.jpgThe following is a summary of Mazda's principal relief efforts to date (as of August 29)Personnel SupportMazda employees have engaged in volunteer work for a total of 1,729 man-days.* Doctors, nurses and public health nurses from Mazda hospital have provided medical assistance for a total of 165 man-days. Employees have engaged in field work, including clearing earth and debris, cleaning and tidying up both inside and outside houses, for a total of 489 man-days. Others have engaged in administrative support at volunteer centers and conducted hearings to ascertain what supplies and assistance are required for a total 57 man-days.Material support- A total of 2,950 sandbags, 25,617 liters of drinking water, 1,764 pairs of work gloves, 1,688 dust masks, 4,840 towels and 436 dust cloths have been provided to affected areas or used during volunteer work.- Company cars have been loaned in response to requests from affected areas on 12 separate occasions.- Ten trucks for use in recovery efforts were donated to affected areas during August.Facilities- Mazda's Taibi Training Center in Saka, Aki-gun was opened as an accommodation facility for volunteers from August 1 through 30.Donations- Mazda has donated 100 million yen to relief efforts. (80 million yen to Hiroshima prefecture, 20 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society)- A donation box will be set up in the lobby of the headquarters building in Fuchu-cho, Hiroshima from July 26 through August 31.* Including 863 man-days of people taking "Heartful Holidays" to engage in volunteer work and 155 man-days of unpaid volunteer work by members of the Mazda Shinwa-kai sports teams