Heijmans NV: Long-term partnership between Heijmans and Schiphol

Heijmans is entering the next phase in Schiphol's Main Contracts 2019 tender. Schiphol today announced that Dutch construction firms will be implementing contracts at the airport valued at an estimated total of 2.5 to 3.5 billion euros over a period of a maximum of nine years. The core of the contracts consists of maintaining and investing in existing infrastructure at the airport. Heijmans is one of the companies with which Schiphol is entering the final phase of the tender.

Schiphol subdivided the contracts into six parcels and on the basis of a European tender selected preferred candidates for five parcels. Heijmans has been selected as the preferred candidate for the Terminal 1 & 2 Parcel. This parcel amounts to an indicative annual revenue of 37 million euros. This is a new parcel for Heijmans, related to the building & technology activities. The initial term of the contract is three years, with an option to extend the contract for two terms of three years. Heijmans is also competing in the Runway Sites Parcel, Heijmans is currently working in this field for Schiphol. The preferred candidate for this parcel has not yet been announced due to an ongoing appeal procedure.

Main Contracts 2019

Schiphol initiated a European tender under the name 'Main Contracts 2019' for the purpose of selecting permanent partners for the six parcels for the construction, renovation and maintenance of the infrastructure. The strategic partnerships are negotiated for a maximum of nine years.

Schiphol's ambition to be Europe's Preferred Airport was decisive in the evaluation of the submitted tenders. This is why the emphasis in the tender was on cost optimisation, improving business operations, increasing sustainability and applying digital and other innovations. The construction firms are remunerated on a performance-oriented basis. Their performance ultimately also determines the final remuneration of each firm and their share in the realisation of the project portfolio.

Specification phase

Schiphol is now entering the specification phase with Heijmans as the preferred candidate for the Terminal 1 & 2 Parcel. This means that Heijmans will develop the detailed specifications and performance specifications for the offered plan over the coming months. If the final specifications still are a good fit with the request for proposal and Schiphol's operations, the parties will then proceed to signing the actual agreements. This is expected to be complete by the end of 2018, with contract implementation starting in April 2019.

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, building & technology, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies, and together we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information at our website: www.heijmans.nl (http://www.heijmans.nl/).

