Teledyne DALSA: Teledyne e2v launches Snappy 2M CMOS image sensor for high-speed scanning and barcode reading

GRENOBLE, France, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(http://www.e2v.com/), a Teledyne Technologies company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces Snappy 2 megapixel, a new CMOS image sensor designed for barcode reading and other 2D scanning applications. The sensor uniquely combines full HD resolution, a 2.8µm low-noise global shutter and advanced features for fast and economic decoding, all within a small optical format.

From pixel performance, to integrated real-time features, every aspect of the Snappy sensor has been optimised to enable fast and accurate scanning of 1D and 2D barcodes. This enables scanning platforms to offer enhanced productivity and throughput in logistics, sorting, retail POS, and many other associated verticals. Snappy's features are also useful in a number of other applications including drones/UAVs, embedded imaging, IoT edge devices, intelligent surveillance cameras and augmented reality/virtual reality.

Gareth Powell, Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v, said, "Snappy 2M is the first in a range of innovative sensors specifically aimed at barcode reading and is designed to empower handheld, mobile or fixed readers and automatic identification cameras with better than ever performance. The new sensors feature our patented Fast-Exposure mode, which ensures that the first image frame is correctly exposed to enable the fastest possible identification and decoding by the image processing system, even in diverse or rapidly changing light conditions."

Snappy 2M is a member of an expanding family of sensors with identical software and hardware requirements, bringing further cost savings by enabling a complete range of scanners/cameras at different resolutions from a single system design effort.

Key features:

Small, low noise global shutter CMOS pixel (2.8µm x 2.8µm)

Small 1/3 inch optical format at full HD format

Excellent signal to noise ratio at low light, saving on system illuminations costs

HDR modes for wide dynamic scenes

Single and multi ROI modes for tracking simultaneous image regions

Samples and demo kits are now available. Please visit our product webpage (https://www.e2v.com/products/snappy-2m/), view our product video (https://youtu.be/OXqclr-oB24) or contact us (https://www.e2v.com/contact-us/contact/) for more information.

