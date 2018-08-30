

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced Thursday positive data from the Phase III HAVEN 3 study, which evaluated HEMLIBRA (emicizumab-kxwh) prophylaxis administered every week or every two weeks in adults and adolescents aged 12 years or older with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.



The Phase III HAVEN 3 study in people with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints.



HEMLIBRA showed a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in bleeds in people with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors, while offering multiple subcutaneous dosing options



HEMLIBRA prophylaxis administered subcutaneously every week or every two weeks significantly reduced treated bleeds by 96 percent and 97 percent, respectively, compared to no prophylaxis.



The results were published in the August 30, 2018, issue of the New England Journal of Medicine or NEJM.



HEMLIBRA is the first medicine to demonstrate superior efficacy to prior factor VIII prophylaxis based on a statistically significant reduction in treated bleeds in an intra-patient comparison.



Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said, 'Current prophylactic treatment options for people with hemophilia A can require frequent intravenous infusions, and despite treatment, many continue to have bleeds that can lead to long-term joint damage. Given the challenges many people face managing their hemophilia, we believe HEMLIBRA could make a meaningful difference, and we are working with health authorities to hopefully make this treatment available to people with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors as soon as possible.'



Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review to HEMLIBRA for people with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors based on data from the HAVEN 3 study.



The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by October 4, 2018.



