sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,157 Euro		-0,004
-2,48 %
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
30.08.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Presentation at the Africa Down Under Conference

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Presentation at the Africa Down Under Conference

PR Newswire

London, August 30

AIM Release

30 August 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Presentation at the Africa Down Under Conference

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the latest company presentation, which was presented today at the Africa Down Under Conference in Perth, Western Australia, has been released to the Australian Securities Exchange.

A full PDF version of the presentation is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500


© 2018 PR Newswire