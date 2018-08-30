Toyota City, Japan, Aug 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for July 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
July 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- Decreased
Daihatsu
- Decreased
Hino
- First decrease in ten months
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Decreased
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- First increase in eight months
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,681 units (30.8% increase)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,853 units (0.8% increase)
- 49.1% share of market excluding minivehicles (1.4 percentage point increase)
- 32% share of market including minivehicles (0.3 percentage point increase)
Daihatsu
- First increase in three months
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 51,000 units (0.1% decrease)
- 32% share of minivehicle market (2.3 percentage point decrease)
Hino
- First decrease in four months
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,600 units (11.4% decrease); first decrease in four months
- 37.9% share of the truck* market (0.6 percentage point decrease)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First increase in three months
- 45.4% share of market including minivehicles (0.1 percentage point decrease)
*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)
Exports
Toyota
- Increased; due to increased exports to all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa).
Daihatsu
- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.
Hino
- First decrease in six months; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Asia, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First increase in two months
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- First increase in three months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa
Daihatsu
- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First increase in two months and a record high for July
About Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Contact:
Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926
Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.