Toyota City, Japan, Aug 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for July 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.July 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- DecreasedDaihatsu- DecreasedHino- First decrease in ten monthsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- DecreasedSales in JapanToyota- First increase in eight months- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,681 units (30.8% increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,853 units (0.8% increase)- 49.1% share of market excluding minivehicles (1.4 percentage point increase)- 32% share of market including minivehicles (0.3 percentage point increase)Daihatsu- First increase in three months- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 51,000 units (0.1% decrease)- 32% share of minivehicle market (2.3 percentage point decrease)Hino- First decrease in four months- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,600 units (11.4% decrease); first decrease in four months- 37.9% share of the truck* market (0.6 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in three months- 45.4% share of market including minivehicles (0.1 percentage point decrease)*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)ExportsToyota- Increased; due to increased exports to all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa).Daihatsu- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.Hino- First decrease in six months; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Asia, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two monthsProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First increase in three months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and AfricaDaihatsu- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two months and a record high for July