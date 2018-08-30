

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note Thursday despite an apparent easing in trade tensions and the release of positive U.S. GDP data.



The downside, if any, could be limited after U.S. and Canadian officials expressed optimism that NAFTA talks would meet a Friday deadline for a deal.



Asian markets gave up initial gains to turn mixed amid losses in China as worries over the Sino-U.S. trade war persisted and investors looked ahead to the release of Chinese manufacturing data due Friday for direction.



U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods will take effect next month and the response from China may have significant consequences for the global economy and currencies.



The Turkish lira held at a two-week trough after Moody's downgraded 20 Turkish financial institutions and a measure of the country's economic confidence index fell 9 percent month-on-month in August to its lowest since March 2009.



In another development, the International Monetary Fund said it was studying a request from Argentina to speed up disbursement of a $50bn loan program after a collapse in investor confidence in President Mauricio Macri's government. The peso tumbled more than 7 percent to a record low against the dollar in the previous session.



Elsewhere, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio denied media reports suggesting that Italy is considering a plan for a new bond-buying program from the European Central Bank to avert a ratings downgrade.



The British pound extended gains to hover near a 3-1/2-week high after climbing over 1 percent overnight. Oil surged toward $70 a barrel to extend overnight gains on the back of bullish inventory data and amid signs that Iran sanctions may limit global supply.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains as Canada rejoined negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement and Morgan Stanley raised its price targets for Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.



Sentiment was also boosted after a report showed U.S. economic activity grew by more than initially estimated in the second quarter.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent to set new record closing highs, while the Dow inched up 0.2 percent to close at its highest level in nearly seven months.



European markets ended mixed on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on global trade developments as well ongoing Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose by 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.



