

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday that its first-half net profit attributable to the Group increased to 260 million euros from 220 million euros last year.



Net profit attributable to the Group excluding exceptional items were 209 million euros, compared to 197 million euros a year ago.



Operating profit grew to 383 million euros from 379 million euros last year, mainly reflecting higher non-current income. Current operating profit, meanwhile, dropped to 303 million euros from 347 million euros in first-half 2017. This reflected a rise in profitability at Bouygues Telecom and current operating profit in the construction businesses, which was still impacted by poor weather conditions in the first quarter.



EBITDA margin of 26.5% was up 1.7 points from last year.



Sales increased 4 percent to 15.74 billion euros from 15.11 billion euros a year ago. Sales grew 5% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.



Further, the company said the outlook for 2018 announced with the first-quarter results release is confirmed. Bouygues expects to continue to improve its profitability in 2018.



For 2018, the outlook for continued improvement in current operating profit and the current operating margin in the construction businesses is confirmed.



