InnoTrans Trade Fair 2018: Segula Technologies Combines Railway Engineering and New Technologies

In Berlin, Segula will present its vision for the plant of the future via a demo of augmented reality for design, training, and maintenance

Global engineering group Segula Technologies will be in attendance at the InnoTrans trade show (Booth 403, Hall A), the leading event in the railway sector that will be held in Berlin from 18 to 21 September 2018.

Global expertise in the railway sector

Segula operates in 28 countries, supporting industrial railway clients all around the world. In designing products, infrastructure, and services, the Group is involved in the entire project development cycle from definition to delivery, as well as the product life cycle from the upstream design phases all the way to maintenance.

The Group bases its offerings on three main pillars:

Rolling stock (Product design - process, Project management, Validation, Testing, Commissioning, ILS (Integrated Logistics Support), Design)

(Product design - process, Project management, Validation, Testing, Commissioning, ILS (Integrated Logistics Support), Design) Signalling (Systems and sub-systems architecture design, Reliability, Tests and Validation)

(Systems and sub-systems architecture design, Reliability, Tests and Validation) Infrastructure (Studies, Project management, Works monitoring)

Innovation in support of industrial transformation

As a leading engineering specialist that places innovation at the heart of its strategy and conducts nearly 200 Research & Innovation projects each year, the Group supports its large industrial clients in key technological areas: the plant of the future, artificial intelligence, big data, additive manufacturing, etc.

Segula will use its booth to unveil REAL 4.0, a demonstration dedicated to the contribution made by augmented reality to design, training and maintenance. Visitors will be equipped with HoloLens glasses or tablets, which will allow them very easily to move through the different steps of installing a gearbox in a vehicle, and to explore this new dimension of training made possible by AR.

See the Segula Technologies clip about its expertise in the railway sector, and the one about its advances in Augmented Reality

Segula is recruiting in the railway sector

Segula is taking advantage of this event to remind everyone that it will be hiring 4,600 people around the world this year; more than half of those will be for international positions.

The Group is currently offering 200 jobs in the railway sector, particularly in France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the USA. Segula is seeking a wide range of backgrounds: systems and sub-systems engineering, design engineering, project management, tests and validation, certification, signalling, safety and functionality, operations and maintenance, etc.

About SEGULA Technologies

SEGULA Technologies is an engineering group with a global presence, helping to boost competitiveness within all the major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and petrochemical. Operating in 28 countries and with 140 offices worldwide, the Group fosters a close relationship with its customers thanks to the expertise of its 11,000 employees. As a leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, SEGULA Technologies undertakes large-scale projects, ranging from design and studies to industrialisation and production.

