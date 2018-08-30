Odfjell SE: Fixed income investor meetings

Odfjell SE will hold a number of fixed income investor meetings during the following days. Following such meetings, a NOK denominated senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

A potential bond issue would be intended for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of ODF06, maturing in December 2018.



Clarksons Platou Securities AS, Pareto Securities AS and Swedbank Norge will arrange the meetings.

For further information, please contact:

Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: +47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.