

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith plc (SMWH.L) announced the Group expects the outcome for the year to 31 August 2018 to be in line with expectations. The Group said its Travel business continues to perform strongly with good sales across all of its channels. WH Smith plc said its High Street business continues to perform in line with expectations.



The WH Smith PLC preliminary results investor and analyst presentation for the year ending 31 August 2018 will be held on 11 October 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX