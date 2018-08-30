sprite-preloader
Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Results of AGM held on 29 August 2018

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 29 August 2018

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company") (LSE: ATMA) announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday on 29 August 2018, all the resolutions put to all shareholders were passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 14 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions, and Resolution 15 was passed as a special resolution.

The results of the votes cast on each resolution are as follows:

Resolution

Total votes for

(% total votes)

Total votes against

(% total votes)

Votes

total

Votes withheld

1

To receive and approve the Directors' Report and Accounts and the Auditors' Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2017

118,885,434

97.0%

3,643,719

3.0%

122,529,153

60,228

2

Election of Mr. Robert E. Diamond, Jr.

111,202,651

94.5%

6,506,987

5.5%

117,709,638

4,879,743

3

Election of Ms. Rachel F. Robbins

122,543,392

99.9%

45,989

0.0%

122,589,381

0

4

Election of Ms. Olufunke Opeke

122,483,164

99.9%

106,217

0.1%

122,589,381

0

5

Election of Mr. Amadou Raimi

122,483,164

99.9%

106,217

0.1%

122,589,381

0

6

Election of Mr. Eduardo Chivambo Mondlane, Jr.

122,483,164

99.9%

106,217

0.1%

122,589,381

0

7

Election of Mr. Michael Wilkerson.

113,894,086

92.9%

8,681,961

7.1%

122,576,047

13,334

8

Election of Mr. Richard Boucher

111,215,985

90.7%

11,373,396

9.3%

122,589,381

0

9

Election of Mr. Hisham Ezz Al-Arab

111,172,461

90.7%

11,373,396

9.3%

122,589,381

43,524

10

Election of Mr. Simon Lee

122,589,381

100%

0

0%

122,589,381

0

11

Following the stepping down of Mr. Ashish J. Thakkar, as a director of the Company, effective 2 October 2017, to note and ratify his resignation from the Board

122,589,381

100%

0

0%

122,589,381

0

12

Following the stepping down of Mr. Tonye Cole, as a director of the Company, effective 2 October 2017, to note and ratify his resignation from the Board

122,529,153

99.9%

60,228

0.1%

122,589,381

0

13

Following the stepping down of Mr. Quinn McLean, as a director of the Company, effective 24 April 2018, to note and ratify his resignation from the Board

122,589,381

100%

0

0%

122,589,381

0

14

To re-appoint KPMG Inc. as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this annual general meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting on such remuneration and terms of engagement as may be fixed by the Board

122,484,007

99.9%

105,374

0.1%

122,589,381

0

15

Pursuant to article 3.11 of the Articles, the directors be and are given the power to issue equity securities of any class as if the provisions of article 3.2 of the Articles do not apply to the issue of such equity securities, in accordance with the conditions set out in the Notice of the AGM.

107,657,860

87.8%

14,931,521

12.2%

122,589,381

0

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM which is available alongside the AGM results on the Company's website at http://atlasmara.com.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 20 3757 9231

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

