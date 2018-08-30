

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Thursday that the European Commission has approved new easy-to-use, once-weekly Bydureon BCise device for patients with type-2 diabetes.



Bydureon BCise (exenatide 2mg prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled pen) is approved as a new formulation within the marketing authorisation for Bydureon (exenatide extended release).



The company said the new formulation of once-weekly Bydureon is an improved single-dose, pre-filled pen device that requires no titration. It is approved for use in combination with other glucose-lowering medicines, including basal insulin. The device will help improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes whose blood sugar levels are inadequately controlled by other glucose-lowering medicines together with diet and exercise.



This approval is supported by data from two clinical trials, DURATION-NEO-1 and NEO-2.



This new formulation of once-weekly Bydureon BCise was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in October 2017.



