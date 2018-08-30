

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth improved in July after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.7 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.3 percent rise in June.



Among sectors, energy production grew the most by 24.0 percent annually in July and manufacturing output rose by 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, mining production registered a fall of 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in July, following a 1.0 percent drop in the prior month.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that retail sales rebounded 2.0 percent annually in July, after a 2.0 percent fall in June. Monthly, retail sales grew 3.0 percent.



