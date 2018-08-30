KONE OYJ: Another metro win for KONE in China with deal to equip Wuxi Metro line 3

KONE Corporation, press release, August 30, 2018

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to equip line 3 of the Wuxi Metro in the southern part of China's Jiangsu Province. The deal builds on KONE's previous contribution to line 2 of the Wuxi Metro.

Line 3 of the Wuxi Metro runs 28.5 kilometers in a southeastern direction, starting at the Su Temple in the northwest, and ending at the Shuo Fang International Airport in the south. All 21 stations along the line are situated underground.

KONE will supply the metro line with 99 KONE TransitMaster 140 heavy-duty escalators designed specifically to meet the special requirements of metro projects in China, an important infrastructure market for KONE. The escalators have a maximum transport capacity of 7,300 people per hour.

"Wuxi is also known as 'little Shanghai' thanks to its fast pace of urbanization and booming economy. It is a pleasure to help commuters and visitors to this vibrant city move around smoothly and safely," says William B. Johnson, executive vice president, KONE Greater China.

Trial operations are expected to start in mid-2020. The main developer of the project is Wuxi Metro Group Co., Ltd., and the architects are Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

The order was booked in the second quarter of 2018.

