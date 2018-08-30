Notification from Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB hereby issues a notification that the Company's loan from Nexttobe AB has according to earlier communication been overtaken by a consortium. Due date for the loan is September 302019.

