

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting plc (HTG.L) reported pretax profit from operations of $38.0 million for the six months to 30 June 2018 compared to a loss of $25.5 million, previous year. Reported diluted earnings per share was 19.1 cents compared to a loss of 15.8 cents per share. Underlying diluted earnings per share was 25.0 cents compared to a loss of 6.8 cents, previous year.



First-half revenue increased to $442.8 million from $318.1 million, a year ago. The company said the strong increase in volumes manufactured during its first-half compared to the prior period reflects the improvement in drilling and completion activity in US onshore markets and more stability globally.



Interim dividend declared was 4.0 cents, payable to shareholders on 24 October 2018, with a record date of 5 October 2018.



