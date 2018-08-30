

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc (HAS.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for fiscal year ended 30th June 2018 rose to 165.8 million pounds or 11.30 pence per share from 139.1 million pounds or 9.54 pence per share last year, reflecting the Group's higher operating profit, lower net finance charge and lower effective tax rate.



Profit before tax was 238.5 million pounds up from 204.6 million pounds in the prior year.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said, 'Looking ahead, conditions remain positive in virtually all of our markets. We are investing significantly in key growth markets where we see structural and market share opportunities, notably Germany, France and the USA. We continue to build on our scale and diversity and are focused on driving profitable, cash-generative growth. The sheer scale and diversity of our global platform combined with our highly experienced management teams means we are well-positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities identified in our 2022 plan.'



Net fees increased by 12% on both an actual and like-for-like basis. Operating profit was 243.4 million pounds, up 15%, again on both an actual and like-for-like basis. Exchange rate movements reduced net fees by 0.1 million pounds, but increased operating profit by 1.0 million pounds.



Turnover grew to 5.75 billion pounds from 5.08 billion pounds last year. Turnover for the year to 30 June 2018 was up 13% on both an actual and like-for-like basis. Operating costs were 12% higher than prior year, primarily due to 11% growth in average Group headcount and a rise in commission payments in line with the increase in net fees.



The Board proposes to increase the final core dividend by 22% to 2.75 pence per share resulting in an increase to the full year dividend to 3.81 pence per share, up 18% on prior year. The Board recommends the payment of a special dividend of 72.9 million pounds, equivalent to 5.00 pence per share, up 18% on prior year.



The final dividend and the special dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 16 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 5 October 2018.



The company expects Group headcount growth in the first-quarter of fiscal year 2019 to be up c.3-5% sequentially, including the impact of our normal seasonal graduate intake. This will be primarily driven by our International businesses, particularly North America, Asia and Europe, including Germany and France.



Importantly, moving into fiscal year 2019, we increasingly overlap tough growth comparators from the prior year, especially in Australia and Europe.



