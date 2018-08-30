

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in July, data from Destatis showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate held steady at adjusted 3.4 percent in July. On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 3.4 percent, but down from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



The labor force survey showed that the number of unemployed declined by around 9,000 from previous month to adjusted 1.47 million.



At the same time, the number of persons in employment increased by 47,000, or 0.1 percent in July from June.



