OneTrust Releases Session Agenda and Certification Programme Tracks for PrivacyTECH - The Leading Event for Privacy Technology

Register today for OneTrust PrivacyTECH, 8-10 October in London

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the global leader in privacy management and marketing compliance with 1,500 customers including 200 of the Global 2,000, today released the session agenda and OneTrust Professional and Expert Certification Programme tracks for PrivacyTECH 2018, 8-10 October in London. PrivacyTECH will bring together industry leaders to breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Event attendees will also earn CPE hours for event attendance and participation in the certification programme.

Register today and unlock early bird discounted prices!

OneTrust PrivacyTECH Session Agenda

OneTrust PrivacyTECH attendees will discover new compliance tools and technologies, exchange operational best practices with industry peers, and gain the skills required to implement OneTrust in practice to build a scalable privacy programme. The event will feature 30+ breakout sessions that go deep into OneTrust products, roadmaps and use cases.

Keynotes : Each morning of PrivacyTECH will feature a keynote session presented by OneTrust executives, privacy innovators and European Union regulators.

: Each morning of PrivacyTECH will feature a keynote session presented by OneTrust executives, privacy innovators and European Union regulators. Privacy Programme Management breakouts include:

breakouts include: Getting Started with OneTrust Privacy Programme Management Solutions



Unpack the Power of the OneTrust Assessment Automation Service



Data Mapping: How to Effectively Link Vendors to Data Processing Activities



Automating Vendor Risk Management: Handling Third-Party Security & Privacy Risks



Notification or Not? Leverage OneTrust to Assess Post-Breach Procedures

Consent and Preference Management deep-dives include:

deep-dives include: Getting Started with OneTrust Marketing Compliance Solutions



Cookie Consent: Learn from Real-World Implementations



Consent and Preferences: Empower Marketing Without Sacrificing Compliance



Data Subject Rights Workflows: Automation You Can Implement Today



Mobile App Compliance: Collecting Consent & the Possibilities of Preferences



IAB Europe Framework: How Publishers Can Increase Opt-In and Ad Revenue

Global Privacy Law sessions include:

sessions include: California Consumer Privacy Act: Prepare for the CCPA with OneTrust



Global Privacy: How to Prepare Your Company for the Global Privacy Landscape



GDPR and Privacy Shield: Validate Your Programmes with OneTrust

Services and Support features include:

features include: Support Essentials: Take Advantage of Every Available OneTrust Resource



The Power of OneTrust API: Put Your Integrations to Work

OneTrust PrivacyTECH Certification Programme

The OneTrust Certification Programme offers a foundation for the successful implementation and maintenance of the OneTrust tool. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn their OneTrust certifications in a number of areas, and can complete an exam to earn their certification badge. Certification areas include:

Professional Certification : The OneTrust Professional Certification is for those seeking to successfully implement and use the OneTrust platform. Each module is reviewed at a high-level with conceptual lectures, platform demonstrations, and hands-on exercises. Programme attendees have the opportunity to become a OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional by completing and passing an exam.

: The OneTrust Professional Certification is for those seeking to successfully implement and use the OneTrust platform. Each module is reviewed at a high-level with conceptual lectures, platform demonstrations, and hands-on exercises. Programme attendees have the opportunity to become a OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional by completing and passing an exam. Expert Certification: Privacy professionals that have already completed the OneTrust Professional Certification can deepen their understanding of OneTrust modules. Expert tracks are offered for: Assessment Automation, Cookie Consent, Consent Management, Data Mapping, Data Subject Requests, Incident Management and Vendor Risk Management.

Certification can be purchased a la carte or in addition to a full PrivacyTECH conference pass.

About OneTrust PrivacyTECH

OneTrust PrivacyTECH is a focused user conference event for privacy practitioners to discover new compliance tools and technologies, exchange operational best practices with industry peers and gain the skills required to implement OneTrust in practice to build a scalable privacy programme. PrivacyTECH 2018 will take place 8-10 October in London. To register for the event, visit PrivacyTECH.com.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle Ferree

+1 770-294-4668

Media@OneTrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478210/OneTrust_Logo.jpg