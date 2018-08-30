

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - The UK competition watchdog has provisionally found that the proposed merger between SSE Retail and Npower does not raise competition concerns.



An inquiry group of independent Competition and Markets Authority or CMA panel members has investigated how the merger would affect householders, following initial concerns about the potential impact on 'standard variable tariffs' (SVTs) - the most common and expensive energy tariff.



As part of its in-depth review, the inquiry group has provisionally decided to clear the deal after finding that SSE and Npower do not compete closely on SVT prices.



The CMA found that the number of people switching energy provider is the highest in a decade and the proportion on SVTs has fallen.



However, as previously outlined in its energy market investigation, the CMA has found that those people who do not switch, for whatever reason, are usually on one of the large energy suppliers' SVTs and pay higher prices. Therefore, the CMA carefully examined whether the merger would change how the large energy suppliers set these prices.



The CMA said it now welcomes views and evidence on its provisional decision by 20 September 2018 before coming to a final view. The statutory deadline for the CMA's final report is 22 October 2018.



Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE plc, said, 'Following a thorough and in-depth investigation, we are pleased the CMA has provisionally concluded that the proposed merger of SSE Energy Services and npower does not raise competition concerns.'



Phillips-Davies said, 'We look forward to continuing to engage with the CMA as it prepares its Final Report ahead of the statutory deadline in October. We remain confident that the formation and listing of the new company is on track for completion by the end of SSE's financial year.'



