

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in August, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation came in at 2.2 percent, the same rate as seen in July. The rate came in line with expectations.



The harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 2.2 percent versus 2.3 percent in July. Economists had forecast the rate to remain at 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent and harmonized prices edged up 0.1 percent in August. Both harmonized and overall consumer prices were expected to climb 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX