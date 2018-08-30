

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Nucala (mepolizumab) as an add-on treatment for severe refractory eosinophilic asthma in paediatric patients aged six up to 17 years. As a result of the licence extension Nucala is now approved for use for severe refractory eosinophilic asthma in both adult and paediatric patients in the 31 European countries covered by the European Medicines Agency.



Nucala is the first and only approved biologic therapy for paediatric patients with severe asthma that targets interleukin-5, which plays an important role in regulating the function of eosinophils.



