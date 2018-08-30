sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

159,90 Euro		+0,10
+0,06 %
WKN: 862948 ISIN: FR0000121709 Ticker-Symbol: GRB 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEB SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,53
160,87
11:16
160,60
160,80
11:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEB SA
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB SA159,90+0,06 %