sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.08.2018 | 10:17
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2018-08-30
Loan1047
Coupon5.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0001149311
Maturity2020-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,150
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield-0.534 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.534 %
Highest yield-0.534 %
% accepted at lowest yield66.67

Auction date2018-08-30
Loan1058
Coupon2.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0005676608
Maturity2025-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,150
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids7
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield0.146 %
Lowest accepted yield0.146 %
Highest yield0.146 %
% accepted at lowest yield50.00




© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)