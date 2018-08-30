Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2018-08-30
|Loan
|1047
|Coupon
|5.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0001149311
|Maturity
|2020-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,150
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.534 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.534 %
|Highest yield
|-0.534 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|66.67
|Auction date
|2018-08-30
|Loan
|1058
|Coupon
|2.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0005676608
|Maturity
|2025-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,150
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.146 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.146 %
|Highest yield
|0.146 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00
