

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy weakened in August, survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Thursday.



The KOF leading indicator fell to 100.3 in August from 101.7 in July, which was revised up from 101.1. The index was forecast to decrease to 101.1.



The index was only marginally above its long-term average of 100.



The strongest contributions to this negative result came from manufacturing, followed by the indicators from the exporting sector.



Meanwhile, the indicators related to private consumption contributed a positive signal in August.



Accordingly, in the near future Swiss growth should hover around its average over the last ten years, the survey said.



