

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation accelerated for the fifth straight month in July, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 3.0 percent rise in June.



The overall PPI inflation in July was mainly driven by high energy and intermediate goods prices, which grew by 8.8 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent from June, when it increased by 0.4 percent.



