Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics has been approved for listing on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm

The shares will be traded in the Mid Cap segment under the same ticker (IBT B) and ISIN-code (SE0008015259). No new shares will be issued in connection with the list change. Shareholders in IBT are not required to take any action in connection with the delisting from Nasdaq First North Premier or the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier is scheduled for September 7, 2018, and the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is scheduled for September 10, 2018.

IBT has prepared a prospectus for the admission to trading of the Company's B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The prospectus is intended to be published in good time before the first day of trading on the main market.

"The approval for admission of IBT shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is a significant step in the development of the company. Since the start of the company, we have been aiming towards the main list and it can be seen as a validation of how we manage IBT," says Staffan Strömberg, CEO of IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) ("IBT") is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. IBT has an additional project in its portfolio, a second rare disease program, IBP-1016, for the treatment of an unmet medical need in gastroschisis, a severe disease in infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

IBT is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser.

