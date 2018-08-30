

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mostly lower on Thursday, as worries about the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war overshadowed investor optimism about the NAFTA trade talks.



Chinese shares extended losses for a third straight session as trade fears lingered and investors awaited cues from manufacturing data due Friday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 31.56 points or 1.14 percent to 2,737.74 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.89 percent to 28,164.



Japanese shares gave up initial gains to end on a flat note. The Nikkei average hit a more than three-month high before ending the session up 21.28 points at 22,869.50. The broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,739.14. Index heavyweights Fanuc, Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group rose between 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent.



Panasonic lost 1.2 percent on a Nikkei report that the company plans to move its European headquarters out of the U.K. to Amsterdam to avoid potential tax issues related to Brexit.



Retail sales in Japan rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially in July, a government report showed today. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent. On an annual basis, retail sales climbed 1.5 percent - exceeding expectations for 1.2 percent and down from 1.8 percent in the previous month.



Australian shares gave up early gains to finish largely unchanged as TPG Telecom and Vodafone Group's local subsidiary agreed to combine in a 'proposed merger of equals.'



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index finished marginally lower at 6,351.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 3.50 points at 6,460.50.



TPG Telecom shares jumped more than 18 percent and rival Telstra advanced 2.9 percent. Westpac Banking dropped 0.8 percent after lifting mortgage rates, while Commonwealth lost 1.5 percent and NAB shed 0.6 percent. Energy stocks ended mixed despite oil prices rising more than one percent overnight.



Shipbuilder Austal rose 1.2 percent after reporting a full-year profit that more than doubled from last year. Private hospital operator Ramsay Healthcare slumped 6.3 percent as it reported a nearly 21 percent fall in full-year profit on write-downs and restructuring costs.



On the economic front, reports on new building approvals and private capital expenditure painted a gloomy picture of the Australian economy.



Seoul stocks fluctuated before closing marginally lower. The benchmark Kospi ended down 1.68 points at 2,307.35. Steelmakers such as POSCO and Hyundai Steel ended modestly higher after U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations allowing relief from the quotas on steel from South Korea, Brazil and Argentina.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.24 percent to 9,339.88 on profit taking after climbing to a record high the previous day. The total number of building permits consented in New Zealand fell a seasonally adjusted 10 percent sequentially in July, Statistics New Zealand reported. That follows the downwardly revised 8.2 percent drop in June.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains as Canada rejoined negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement and Morgan Stanley raised its price targets for Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.



Sentiment was also boosted after a report showed U.S. economic activity grew by more than initially estimated in the second quarter.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent to set new record closing highs, while the Dow inched up 0.2 percent to close at its highest level in nearly seven months.



