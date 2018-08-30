

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England releases mortgage approvals for July. The number of mortgages approved in July is seen at 65,000 versus 65,600 in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the euro, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 145.24 against the yen, 1.3013 against the greenback, 0.8978 against the euro and 1.2616 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



