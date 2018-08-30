FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 30
FirstGroup plc
30 August 2018
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of the additional fees he receives as interim Executive Chairman to acquire shares in the Company,Wolfhart Hauser has purchased 10,673 shares at a price of £0.93 per share. The transaction took place on 28 August 2018.
The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Wolfhart Hauser
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Interim Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
10,673
£9,925.89
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28/08/2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
