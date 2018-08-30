FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

30 August 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of the additional fees he receives as interim Executive Chairman to acquire shares in the Company,Wolfhart Hauser has purchased 10,673 shares at a price of £0.93 per share. The transaction took place on 28 August 2018.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them