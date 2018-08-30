Saltwater batteries can be fully recycled receiving a "cradle to cradle" certificate, and don't contain lead or lithium. For some, this prevails over the disadvantages of saltwater batteries being considerably bigger and heavier, as well as having a lower discharging current than lithium-ion batteries.Austria-based saltwater battery storage company, BlueSky Energy announced a new project in Sweden. The company will install a 24 kWh saltwater battery alongside a 100 kW solar PV system at a school building in Uppsala, Sweden. Uppsala's Foundation for Collaboration between universities, businesses, ...

