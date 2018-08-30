The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a grant for a feasibility study assessing the viability of an up to 100 MW solar PV plant, coupled with storage, in Mozambique.According to a statement issued by the USTDA, the grant has been issued to WHN Solar, S.A., which in turn has contracted U.S.-based engineering, environmental, and consulting firm, HDR International, Inc. (Omaha, NE), to conduct the feasibility study. The latter will look into installing an up to 100 MW solar plant on the property of Nacala International Airport, in Nampula Province, northeastern Mozambique. If ...

