

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday as markets remained wary of the next step in the trade war between the United States and China.



U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods will take effect next month and the response from China may have significant consequences for the global economy and currencies.



Investors also looked ahead to Chinese manufacturing data due Friday for direction.



The benchmark DAX was down 111 points or 0.89 percent at 12,449 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Lenders Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell over 1 percent.



In economic news, Germany's unemployment decreased in August, the Federal Labor Agency said.



The number of unemployed fell by 8,000 from the previous month, in line with expectations while the jobless rate remained stable at 5.2 percent in August, as expected. This was the lowest since German reunification in 1990.



